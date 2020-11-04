There are at least 100K votes left to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they are

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly competitive election that might decide the outcome of the presidency.

Benson said the remaining votes are being counted in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Flint. But the secretary of state's tally appears to be somewhat lower than what some municipalities are still reporting.

In Grand Rapids alone, officials still were counting roughly 85,000 absentee ballots as of Wednesday morning, with election officials saying they hope to be done "some time today," city spokesman Steve Guitar said.

Kalamazoo is counting the last 2,600 of its 21,000 absentee ballots in the city, said Clerk Scott Borling. He hopes to wrap counting and report all of those ballots atby the close of business Wednesday.

So far, roughly 5.2 million ballots have been tallied in the presidential race, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading by more than 30,300 votes over President Donald Trump.

Between 170,000 and 180,000 absentee ballots had been received in Detroit as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Benson said the total number of absentee ballots for Detroit was uncertain at that time as the ballots from ballot boxes and satellite clerk's offices were logged around the same time.

As of Tuesday night, about 3.26 million had voted absentee and 2-2.5 million in person in Michigan.

Biden led 49.5% to 48.9% with 91% of precincts reporting in the state as absentee results stemming from late-night counting boards trickled in Wednesday morning.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes.

Some of the last remaining votes needing to be counted included absentee ballots from Democratic-leaning communities such as Grand Rapids, Flint, parts of Oakland County and Detroit.

The president claimed early Wednesday morning that he had already won the national election even though millions of votes still needed to be counted in battleground states.

Later Wednesday morning, Trump complained about the effect mail-in ballots were having on his standing in the race.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

