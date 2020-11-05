Arrests made in Wayne County in fentanyl trafficking probe

Authorities arrested several people in Wayne County in connection an investigation of alleged fentanyl trafficking, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Four search warrants were executed Thursday in Detroit, Hamtramck, Taylor and Inkster, according to the release.

The searches led to investigators seizing more than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 54 grams of cocaine and 32 grams of Methoxetamine, a drug similar to PCP, state police said. They also recovered a pistol and $48,910 in cash.

The arrests follow a months-long investigation involving the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, MSP said. The multijurisdictional narcotics task force includes state, local and federal officers.

Charges are pending in the case, MSP said.