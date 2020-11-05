Judge holds hearing on Trump lawsuit regarding Michigan's ballot counting

The Democratic National Committee has asked a Michigan judge for permission to intervene in a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's reelection team that seeks to stop the vote count in Michigan.

The campaign of the Republican president said it wants the ballot counting to halt until additional poll challengers are allowed to observe the counting process.

Recent filings in the lawsuit include an affidavit from a poll challenger who said an election worker at the absentee counting board at Detroit's TCF Center was instructed to change the date of receipt for an absentee ballot.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a court filing Thursday that Trump's campaign was attempting to "unring a bell" since the tally of unofficial results is already complete.

"The relief they seek can no longer be granted," Nessel's office wrote.

In a campaign call Thursday, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller was asked what Trump meant when he repeatedly tweeted demands to “stop” the counting of ballots.

Miller said the president is saying states and localities should not be counting ballots that were mailed in or “magically appeared in a stack of ballots” after Election Day.

If the ballots were legally cast and meet signature matching and other requirements, then they should be counted, Miller said.

“To be very clear here, we should not be counting ballots that clearly came in after the election as being completely legitimate until we've had time to go through and do the challenges and to be on top of this,” Miller said. “So the president's right, we should not be counting illegal ballots, and we hold fast to that opinion.”

Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson dismissed the claims of changed dates on ballots in Thursday statements.

The claims "are without merit and we will respond accordingly in court," said Ryan Jarvi, spokesman for the office of Nessel, a Plymouth Democrat.

Benson's office did not respond directly to a request for comment but shortly after the affidavit was filed, the Department of State posted on Twitter:

"Fact check: Michigan’s election clerks count valid ballots that they received at their offices or in their official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received thereafter, regardless of the postmark, are not counted."

Michigan's 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline for receiving absentee ballots remained in place for the election after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel overturned a lower court ruling that would have allowed ballots postmarked before Election Day to be counted within 14 days after Nov. 3.

The DNC said Thursday that any order from the Michigan Court of Claims to stop the counting of ballots would violate the equal protection of its members, the same constitutional right concern the Trump camp is raising in its lawsuit.

"Through this lawsuit, the Trump Campaign seeks to disrupt the lawful counting of ballots in Michigan, which impairs DNC's distinct and protectable interests," the DNC wrote in its motion.

Trump's initial complaint filed Wednesday listed no specific polling locations where he claimed Republican poll challengers had been prohibited.

However, it was filed as a confrontation unfolded at Detroit's TCF Center, where city police officers barred Republican and Democratic poll challengers from entering the room where Detroit ballots were being counted.

Both political parties had surpassed the law-mandated maximum of 134 challengers with more than 200 each. When election workers told GOP challengers the party had hit its limit, some began shouting about what they considered an unfair process and a lack of transparency.

City police then locked the doors to the exhibit hall where the counting was occurring, limiting the number of challengers allowed to enter and covered windows with cardboard and poster board.

The suit also contended Benson, the Democratic secretary of state, should have allowed poll challengers to watch surveillance video of Michigan's ballot boxes where voters deposited their ballots. The filing requested to have ballots that were deposited in drop boxes be segregated until challengers can review video of the drop box.

Michigan election law requires outdoor ballot drop boxes to be monitored via video surveillance and located in a public, well-lit area.

But the law only applies to drop boxes installed after Oct. 1 and requires communities that have installed drop boxes prior to that date to do their best to comply with the requirements. And there is no right to review the footage under state law, Nessel wrote in her Thursday filing.

Melissa Nann Burke contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com