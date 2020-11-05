Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls on GOP lawmakers to approve mask requirement

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a requirement that people wear masks during indoor and outdoor gatherings as COVID-19 infections surge in the state.

The requirement is already in place through an order from Whitmer's Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. But the Democratic governor said the policy is "critical" and "deserves the Legislature’s stamp of approval.”

"This is the law under epidemic orders, but we do think that it would be helpful to our health, our safety and our economy if it was codified in a bipartisan way by the Legislature," Whitmer said.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, held a press conference Thursday afternoon, two days after the presidential election and a day after the state set a new daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,101 reported.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have been trending upward in Michigan for more than a month. Last week, the state reported a record number of new cases: 20,154. It was the third straight week with a record weekly total.

On Wednesday, there were 1,925 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, more than double the 993 hospitalized adults two weeks ago, according to state data.

Amid the rising numbers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an order on Oct. 29 to require bars and restaurants to begin tracking the names and phone numbers of customers in case they need to be reached as part of contact tracing efforts.

The state essentially adjusted the order on Tuesday to recommend, but not require bars and restaurants to deny entry to customers who refuse to provide their contact information.

Overall, the state has reported 192,096 cases of COVID-19 and 7,419 deaths linked to it since revealing the first infections on March 10. As of Friday, 121,093 people were considered "recovered."

cmauger@detroitnews.com