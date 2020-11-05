Michigan officials react to Trump's Detroit vote count claims

President Donald Trump's false claim Thursday night that he won the general election in Michigan and his criticism of vote counts in Detroit drew swift rebukes from state lawmakers and officials.

Many characterized his remarks as not in keeping with how elections are run and said they run counter to the hallmarks of American democracy.

"Half-truths and deliberate obtuseness are two hallmarks of the Trump presidency," said U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican turned Libertarian from the Grand Rapids area, in a tweet.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin tweeted it was time for leaders to choose between "fealty to President Trump or democracy" in a tweet.

"History is presenting a real test for the people who have downplayed the president’s anti-democratic words and deeds," the Holly Democrat said. "Leaders can no longer dodge their responsibilities to our democracy. These responsibilities are bigger than one man or any one party."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, was more blunt.

"Per usual, he is lying," Tlaib tweeted. "But seriously, these lies are dangerous and must stop. Shame on anyone who continues to enable him. Stop the madness."

The president spent Thursday at the White House, working the phones and escalating efforts to sow doubt about the outcome of the race before his evening press conference in which he complained about the ballot count in Detroit and Democrats.

Biden was declared the winner of Michigan's 16 electoral votes Wednesday. Trump lost to the former vice president by 145,000 votes, according to unofficial election results.

“Detroit and Philadelphia, known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country, easily, cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race,” Trump said.

A representative for the Michigan GOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump's remarks Thursday night.

Earlier, the Michigan GOP tweeted it supported Trump's "call for transparency!"

Christian Slater, a spokesman for the Michigan Democratic Party, said in a statement Thursday: “This is a desperate lie from a sore loser attempting to undermine the results of a free and fair election. The American people choose the next president, not Donald Trump. In Michigan, they chose Joe Biden.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said although the election was expected to be contentious, it was unfortunate that critics chose to "sow seeds of doubt" before ballot counts are finalized.

"I am glad to see the count’s continuing on in states across the country that haven’t gotten theirs in yet," she said in an audio recording provided by her office.

"And I’m awfully glad that our secretary of state and clerks and all of the volunteers who worked so hard got our count in. We should be very proud of the incredible work they did here in Michigan.”

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, who won a fourth term in Congress in the election Tuesday, noted the increased turnout this year compared to 2016 after Democrats "worked hard across the state to turn out the vote."

"This is a democracy, and you don't always win," she said, adding, "I know that I am committed, and the Democratic Party is committed, to every vote being counted. And four years ago, I wanted the same thing, and it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to. But the people spoke."

Every legal vote should be counted, but issues should be addressed if they arise, retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Dryden said.

"Where there are issues there are ways to address them. If anyone has proof of wrongdoing, it should be presented and resolved. Anything less harms the integrity of our elections and is dangerous for our democracy," he said in a tweet.

"I have experienced both losses and victories in elections. Losses hurt deeply — I know that personally. But our nation demands that its political leaders accept both wins and losses with grace and maturity. Let the voters decide."

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee argued that the electoral process was working.

"Votes are being counted, then a winner will be declared. Republican attacks on the integrity of our electoral system are shameful," the Flint Township Democrat said.