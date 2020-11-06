GOP in Michigan discuss election status, integrity

Bloomfield Hills — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox are set Friday to discuss the party's legal strategy to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's unofficial victory in Michigan.

The news conference comes as President Donald Trump falsely claimed at a Thursday news conference that he had won Michigan even though hundreds of thousands of ballots remained to be counted.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens on Thursday said she was rejecting a Trump campaign request for an injunction to stop the counting of votes in Michigan. She said the counting was largely finished and the proper jurisdiction was in a local county or city, not a state court.

The Trump campaign has said it is considering an appeal.

Biden won Michigan 51%-48% with 100% of precincts reporting.

