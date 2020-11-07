Michigan adds to record-setting week with new daily high of 6,225 COVID cases

Michigan added to its already record-setting week for coronavirus cases, its fourth in a row, with 6,225 confirmed cases reported Saturday.

The week's 29,614 confirmed cases brought the state's total number to 207,794, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan added 65 deaths Saturday. It now has 7,578 confirmed deaths.

Michigan surpassed the milestones of 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,500 deaths Friday.

The state has seen a surge in recent weeks and accounted for 20,154 cases last week, which shattered the record set the week before of 13,129 confirmed cases and the 10,241 cases recorded three weeks ago.

Michigan’s record for deaths was reached on April 16 with 164. Deaths stayed near single digits from July through September but spiked again with 10-18 per day in early October. Deaths rose on Oct. 23 with 34, 43 on Nov. 3 and 51 on Thursday.

Regionally, the Upper Peninsula has had the highest case rate at 509 cases per million, which has been increasing for nine weeks straight. Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo have 370 and 331 cases per million and both regions have the highest test positivity rate in the state at over 9%.

The Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Traverse City regions all have more than 200 cases per million and between 5.5% and 7.7% positivity rates. The Jackson region has the lowest case rate at 193 cases per million and positivity rate at 4.1%.

Experts prefer a positivity rate of 3% as a benchmark to show the spread is limited.

Local health departments are investigating 590 outbreaks across the state, the largest since the beginning of the pandemic. They're occurring in long-term care, schools, manufacturing, constructions, health care and social gatherings, the state said this week.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_