Employee charged after explosions in Port Huron hospital's trash cans

An employee was arraigned Sunday for allegedly setting off explosives in McLaren Port Huron Hospitals trash cans.

On Wednsday around 3:45 p.m., three incendiary devices detonated. Police said no one was hurt and no significant damage was done by the explosions, but the loud noise "frightened and terrorized staff inside the hospital."

Michael Patrick Barna, 59, of Cylde Township was arraigned on two felony charges: explosives violation of a vulnerable target, a 20-year felony, and explosives, sending with intent to frighten, a 5-year felony.

Police say Barna is a contracted employee of the hospital.His bond set at $30,000 or 10%. He has a probable cause conference on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.