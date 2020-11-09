Driver charged in Washtenaw crash that killed 2 construction workers

A driver has been charged in a weekend crash in Washtenaw County that left two construction workers dead, Michigan State Police announced Monday.

Ryann Danielle Musselman was arraigned at the 14A-2 District Court in Ypsilanti on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

The 29-year-old Belleville resident had been jailed since the crash in Ypsilanti Township early Saturday.

State police troopers from the Brighton Post were called to eastbound Interstate I-94 near Harris Road at about 1:40 a.m. after a vehicle struck the two workers.

The workers were identified as Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose, both 23 and from Lansing. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.