Ferndale wine shop sold 1 of 2 winning tickets in $32 million lottery jackpot

Ferndale — Two players in the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 six-digit drawing on Saturday will split a $32 million jackpot, the lotto announced Monday.

Select Wine Shop in Ferndale sold one of the winning tickets. A Shell gas station in Lake Odessa, in Ionia County, sold the other. The two players, who have not been identified, will split the money.

The winning numbers were 4-16-33-38-40-44.

The $32.3 million jackpot is nearly 10 times the size of the last Lotto 47 jackpot, when a player in Macomb County won $3.4 million.

And the prize is almost $9 million larger than the previous high Lotto 47 jackpot, $23.6 million, which was won in Macomb County in March 2008.

In September, News columnist Neal Rubin called the Lotto 47 game the "best bet" for lotto players. Back then the jackpot prize was $20.1 million, compared to Powerball and Mega Millions prizes of $22 million each.

From September:Today's best lottery bet: in an upset, it's Lotto 47

Unlike the other games, which are multi-state and have more-expensive tickets, Lotto 47 tickets cost a dollar and the game is contained to Michigan.

"Winning the top prize is about 27 times easier," Rubin wrote.