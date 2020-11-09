Michigan reports 50 new school, college COVID outbreaks

Michigan reported 50 new outbreaks of COVID-19 at the state's pre-K-12 schools and higher-education institutions Monday, with the largest number of cases — 18 — at Hillsdale College.

Other institutions with 10 or more new cases include Great Lakes Christian College in Lansing, with 12, and Baraga Area Schools, in Baraga County, and Owosso High School, in Shiawassee County, both with 10.

The data come from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of the previous Thursday. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

A week ago, the state reported 45 new outbreaks at schools and college campuses.

In addition, there are 143 ongoing outbreaks, with the largest, 1,064, at the University of Michigan. The largest ongoing K-12 outbreak is linked to Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, with 20 cases.

Michigan added 9,010 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths Monday, including Sunday's cases, following weeks of the virus surging across the state and the rest of the nation.

The new numbers include a daily average of 4,505 cases per day from Sunday to Monday.

The additions bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 216,804 and total confirmed deaths to 7,640, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.