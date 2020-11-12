Michigan hospital executives sound siren about COVID-19 surge

Amid another surge of coronavirus cases in Michigan, the chief executives of five hospital systems across the state sounded the alarm Thursday about the "exponential" rate of infection spread as patients fill emergency rooms and hospital beds.

They pleaded with community members to wear masks, wash their hands, practice social distancing and stay away from large gatherings to help stem the spread so that medical centers don't become overrun with patients.

"We are squarely in the midst of a public health crisis," Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said.

"If this continues in the coming weeks, we will surpass our all-time record high in terms of COVID in-patient hospitalization numbers here in the state of Michigan."

He added: "We need to take this very seriously because not only are the numbers very alarming, people are dying. Michiganders need to understand how serious this virus is."

The stark warning came as COVID cases are rising swiftly again in Michigan, far surpassing the spring surge, with the seven-day average of daily cases hitting 5,312 cases a day through Wednesday — a more than 100% increase over the average two weeks ago.

Cases are up fivefold over the last five weeks. About 3,072 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, compared to 928 a month ago on Oct. 12.

The state confirmed 6,008 new cases and 42 deaths Wednesday, according to tracking by the state health department. At least 7,766 deaths have been tied to the virus in Michigan.

Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness noted the difference from March and April’s surge in Michigan is the increase is not concentrated in southeast Michigan but is occurring across the state.

The health care leaders were less concerned about exceeding bed capacity at this time but worried about having enough staff to care for people in those beds.

They stressed that because this COVID surge is happening around the country, hot spots are everywhere, so it's tougher to pull staff from other places to supplement their ranks.

If the hospitals do become overwhelmed, the executives suggested they would be forced to pull back on non-COVID services at some point.

"We do not want to do that — do not think that is in the patients’ best interest," Beaumont CEO John Fox said.

Henry Ford Health System CEO Wright Lassiter III said in the last two weeks, the hospital system's COVID-19 admissions have risen by 128%.

"We are seeing significant escalation across our southeast Michigan hospitals and central Michigan hospitals," Lassiter said. "We are here this morning asking all Michiganders to support our essential workers in health care with the kind of practices that will help us help you."

Fox said the community is transmitting the virus much faster than they were 30, 60 or 90 days ago. "It’s an accelerating trend. It’s very serious," he said.

Wayne County health officials said Wednesday that the county hospitals are running 75% above capacity and that an increase to 80% or greater could prompt restrictions in hospital services.

In west Michigan, the 14-hospital Spectrum Health said its hospitals across the state will be hitting their capacity in a matter of days. The system is restricting COVID-19 testing, expanding intensive care capacity and deferring non-essential surgeries to cope with an explosion of COVID infections.

"What we are trying to do is slow the spread and flatten the curve so we can continue to care for patients and people in our community," Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker told reporters Thursday.

Five of Trinity Health's eight Michigan hospitals are "pretty much full," Dr. Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, chief clinical officer at Trinity, told The Detroit News on Tuesday.

The country is setting records for new infections, with more than 144,000 new cases reported Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Michigan set new weekly highs last week, adding 29,614 cases and 221 deaths from the virus, shattering the record of 20,154 set the previous week and marking the fourth consecutive weekly record for case counts.

The state's average positivity rate over the last week is nearly 12%, according to state data. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former director of the Detroit Health Department, said he’s “really worried” about the winter that’s coming.

“When the story is told about the COVID-19 pandemic, this surge is what they’re going to write about,” he said.

Politics is currently in the way of public health in Michigan because of an “ideological break” from science on the right, contended El-Sayed, who ran for governor in 2018 as a Democrat.

In the spring, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saved thousands of lives by issuing restrictions on gatherings and public outings, he said. Now, after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a law that allowed her to institute those policies, the Legislature either has to act or the governor has to find a way to get her unilateral powers back, El-Sayed said.

