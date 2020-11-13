Incident at Saginaw Valley State University sparks alert

Authorities are warning students and the public to avoid a building on the Saginaw Valley State University campus following an incident "involving an individual in distress" that prompted a police response Thursday night.

The school issued an alert on its Twitter page at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday that said the campus community should not go to the Science West wing in the Dow Doan Science Building due to a "public safety emergency."

At about 10 p.m., another alert said university police were "responding to an individual in distress who is isolated in Science West. The campus community is instructed to avoid the building until further notice."

Reached by phone, university police confirmed they were on the scene of an active incident at about 11:45 p.m. but were not releasing information, referring questions to school media relations officials.

A university representative responded to an email from The Detroit News with the alert they said was issued to students, staff and faculty, but provided no further details.

