Michigan reports over 8,500 coronavirus cases for daily record, 118 deaths

Amid a major surge in coronavirus infections, Michigan reported 118 virus-related deaths and a new daily record of 8,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Friday's death count included 83 older deaths that were confirmed as COVID-related during a review of vital records, state health officials said.

The new additions bring the state's total of confirmed cases to 244,741 and total confirmed deaths to 7,929, according to tracking by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state had its fifth consecutive week of breaking records for weekly cases. From Sunday to Friday, Michigan has reported 36,947 cases. The previous weekly high of confirmed cases was set last week at 29,614.

Michigan’s record for deaths was reached on April 16 with 164.

Deaths stayed near single digits each day from July through September but spiked again with 10-18 per day in early October. Deaths have been back on the rise this month, with 43 on Nov. 3; 65 Saturday, 84 Tuesday, and 118 on Friday.

mburke@detroitnews.com