Whitmer moves to shut down Enbridge's Line 5

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to shut down Line 5 by revoking and ending a 1953 easement that allows Enbridge Energy to run the dual pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac.

The Democratic governor said Friday she has filed a lawsuit seeking validation of the action in Ingham County Circuit Court. Enbridge must shut down the pipeline by May 2021 under the notice.

The pipeline presents an "unreasonable risk" to the Great Lakes in violation of the public trust doctrine, Whitmer said in a press release with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"Moreover, the state is terminating the easement based on Enbridge’s persistent and incurable violations of the easement’s terms and conditions," the press release said.

Enbridge is "looking it over," spokesman Ryan Duffy said Friday about Whitmer's notice.

The notice comes after years of environmental concerns about the 67-year-old pipelines and the risk they present should they rupture beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge agreed in 2018 to build a $500 million utility tunnel beneath the straits to protect the pipeline, but the plan was immediately challenged by Whitmer's administration and Attorney General Dana Nessel when they took office in January 2019.

Michigan consumers could experience price hikes for fuel, natural gas and propane if Line 5 is shut down while increasing the risk of a spill on land, industry experts told The Detroit News last year.

Fuel industry officials and independent experts estimate closing the dual pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac would cut off not only thousands of gallons of propane a day in the Upper Peninsula but also light crude shipments to Detroit, Toledo and Sarnia, Ontario, refineries that convert the oil into gas, diesel and jet fuel.

Environmental groups have questioned the dire industry predictions, arguing that Line 5 is not critical energy infrastructure and could be replaced easily by a handful of extra trucks or rail cars. The shutdown would have a minimal effect on cost, they contend.

So far, court challenges to the agreement have been largely unsuccessful, and Enbridge continues to operate in the Straits. But the majority on the Michigan Supreme Court — should such a challenge reach the state's highest court — is due to flip in January with a 4-3 majority of Democratic-nominated justices.

"Enbridge has routinely refused to take action to protect our Great Lakes and the millions of Americans who depend on them for clean drinking water and good jobs. They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“Most importantly, Enbridge has imposed on the people of Michigan an unacceptable risk of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes that could devastate our economy and way of life. That’s why we’re taking action now, and why I will continue to hold accountable anyone who threatens our Great Lakes and fresh water.”

The governor's action does not prevent Enbridge from continuing its permitting process and construction of the tunnel, the state said.

The Whitmer administration asserted that Enbridge’s easement from its inception violated the public trust doctrine — which makes the state the “trustee” of the Great Lakes — because it doesn’t meet the necessary thresholds in the doctrine and doesn’t respect the public’s rights to the Great Lakes.

The state also contended that the Canadian company has failed to show "due care" while operating the pipeline, alleging the company failed to ensure the pipeline is supported every 75 feet, make sure the pipelines are covered by corrosion prevention coating and comply with curvature benchmarks.

Whitmer also pointed to the April 2018 anchor strike of the line and the June 2020 discovery of pipeline scrapes that Enbridge believed had happened sometime in June 2019. The latter incident was believed to have been the fault on one of five vessels in the area at the time, four of which were contracted by Enbridge.

"After spending more than 15 months reviewing Enbridge’s record over the last 67 years, it is abundantly clear that today’s action is necessary. Enbridge’s historic failures and current non-compliance present too great a risk to our Great Lakes and the people who depend upon them,” said Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger.

Whitmer's decision was praised by environmental groups, including the National Wildlife Federation, which called it an "historic win for the Great Lakes, wildlife and climate action."

“This historic decision sends a clear message that we are absolutely not willing to risk the Great Lakes and the critical role they play in America’s economy and way of life," said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO for the National Wildlife Federation.

A cutoff of Line 5 would likely have an unknown impact on regular unleaded gas prices in Michigan depending on market conditions, according to industry experts. But it would be more likely to spike the price of propane, which many residents in the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan rely on for heat during the six-month-long cold season.

Whitmer timed her shutoff notice to coincide with the onset of spring in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

