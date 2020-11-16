Crews work to restore power to thousands in Michigan

The Detroit News

DTE and Consumers expect to have power restored by Tuesday to most of the nearly 400,000 customers affected after a weekend wind storm that downed trees across Michigan.

About 370,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers in lower Michigan were hit by power outages Sunday after high winds blew down trees, limbs and power lines; repair crews had pared the outages to about 116,000 by late Monday afternoon.

DTE Energy officials said they expected to restore service to some 90% of customers by the end of Tuesday, with the vast majority of customers restored by the end of Wednesday.

There were about 104,000 customers in the dark late Monday.

"We have nearly 2,000 team members working to restore service to those impacted," the utility tweeted. "To help speed up our effort, we have approx. 200 more linemen arriving today from AL, IL, OH, IN."

On the outage map on its website, Consumers Energy said crews were working around the clock and it expected restoration work to continue through late Tuesday.

More than 85,000 Consumers Energy customers lost power since Sunday morning during the windstorm.

About 11,900 customers remained without electricity late Monday, according to the website.

"More than 700 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are engaged in the restoration effort," the company said on Twitter.

The mercury is forecast to rise into the upper 30s on Tuesday under partly sunny skies then drop into the 20s at night.

Wednesday could be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 40s.

A warmup is set to reach the region Thursday and Friday, with the thermometer climbing near 60, or more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year, weather service records show.