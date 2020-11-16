Suspect in Sunday Frenchtown Twp. shooting that injured one arrested

Frenchtown Township — A 23-year-old Monroe man is in stable condition after being shot in the chest Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 8600 block of Laverne near US-24 and Newport Road and in Frenchtown Township, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two Monroe men, ages 23 and 26, were inside the home. The younger man was showing the other a handgun when the two got into a fight. The older man had the weapon, police said, and shot the 23-year-old in the chest. The alleged shooter then fled from the home on foot.

Authorities searched and found him hiding in a wooded area near Interstate 275. He was arrested and questioned by police.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition, officials said.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the shooting and asks anyone with information about the incident to call its Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez