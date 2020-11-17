DTE: Still 50K without power in southeast Michigan Tuesday

Detroit — Two days after high winds swept through southeast Michigan, 50,000 homes and businesses are still without power, said DTE Energy.

DTE supplies electricity to about 2.2 million homes and businesses in Michigan.

At the height of the storm, there were about 286,000 DTE customers who lost power. But as Tuesday morning begins, there are 400 crews out working to address the final 50,000 outages.

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the work week, expected to reach a high of about 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the week will reach highs of at least 40 degrees.

Tuesday will also be windy, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and sustained winds of 9 to 13 miles per hour.