Pedestrian, 34, dies after being struck by SUV in Williamsburg

A 34-year-old Kalkaska County woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while on foot in front of a hotel in Williamsburg, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 8:30 p.m Monday to a location on Munson near M-72 on a report of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to authorities.

They learned a woman identified as a Shawna Marie Perault had been struck by an SUV driven by a 58-year-old Traverse City woman.

Perault was declared dead at the scene of the crash and the road was closed for three hours while state police conducted an investigation. Officials said troopers spoke to witnesses who said Perault was running through traffic when she was struck.

