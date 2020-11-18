Speed, alcohol factors in fatal Monroe Co. crash, police say

A 30-year-old Temperance man died early Wednesday morning in a single-car crash in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said.

The fatal crash took place about 12:10 a.m. on the 9400 block of Douglas in Bedford Township. That's north of West Temperance Road.

Police say the man was driving north on Douglas in a red 2006 Mazda 3 when the vehicle went off the road, toward the east.

The man pulled the wheel back the other way, police say, and went into a ditch just west of the roadway. Then the Mazda hit a pole.

The victim died at the scene. Police had not informed his next-of-kin as of Wednesday morning, and did not immediately identify the man.

Police believe speed and alcohol may have factored into the crash, and ask anyone with information to share it at 734-240-7467.