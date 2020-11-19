Another windy day forecast for southeast Michigan

Hold on to your hats, literally.

The National Weather Service issued Thursday a wind advisory for all of southeast Michigan.

The advisory is effect until 5 p.m. and the strongest winds are expected to come between noon and 3 p.m., according to the agency.

It said gusts are expected to reach as high as 35 mph to 45 mph.

The winds Thursday aren't expected to top Sunday's gusts that clocked in at 50-60 mph and brought down powerlines resulting in power outages for more than 370,000 across the state.

Temperatures will be warmer, too, with highs expected around 60.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez