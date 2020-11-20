Postal worker dies in Thursday crash in Milan Township

A 69-year-old postal worker is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Milan Township, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Ann Arbor Road near Ostrander.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black Camaro traveling south on Ann Arbor Road collided with a postal truck, which was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Ostrander

Officials said passersby and first responders tried to revive the postal worker, but the Ohio man succumbed to injuries. The driver of the Camaro, a 19-year-old from Monroe, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

