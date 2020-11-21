Men break into Monroe County home, make off with $10K in jewelry

Berlin Township — Michigan State Police are looking for two men who were captured on video breaking into a Monroe County home in broad daylight Friday and making off with a cabinet containing $10,000 in jewelry.

The men also stole a Samsung tablet from the home on Haggerman Road, after they broke in through the backdoor at about 3:16 p.m., state police said in a release.

"A white Dodge Ram pulled into the driveway of the residence," the release said. "Two unknown suspects then exited the vehicle and gained entry to the residence from a rear door. The two suspects took a black Samsung tablet and a jewelry cabinet containing $10,000 worth of jewelry."

The heist was captured by a home surveillance system; police released photos taken from the video of the men and their truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Owen Hall of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN