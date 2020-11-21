3rd person dies, 1 critical after northern Michigan shooting

WPBN-TV

Elberta – A third person has died and a fourth remains in critical condition following a shooting at a home in northern Michigan’s Benzie County, police said.

Undersheriff Gregory Hubers said one of the four people shot Friday died at the Munson Medical Center, where the remaining shooting victim was in critical condition, WPBN/WGTU-TV reported.

Hubers said Friday that a mother and her adult son had died in Friday’s shooting, while the father and another son were rushed to a hospital. The two sons were in their mid-20s, he said.

Hubers said investigators believe the motive for the shooting stemmed from problems within the household.

“We don’t believe there are any suspects at large. All of the gunshots occurred … from people within the residence,” Hubers said Friday.

The shooting occurred in Elberta, a village tucked between Lake Michigan and Betsie Lake.