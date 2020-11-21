Michigan, national GOP seek to delay certification of election results

The state and national Republican parties have asked the Board of State Canvassers to delay certification of the state's election results in a bid to investigate "anomalies and irregularities" alleged to have occurred in Michigan's Nov. 3 election.

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked the state to conduct a "full, transparent audit" before certification, noting other states like Georgia "have taken discretionary steps" in determining their results.

The Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to consider certification.

The request comes a day after Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James requested the same delay. James, a Farmington Hills businesstrails U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, by more than 92,000 votes in unofficial results after the 83 counties turned in their certified results, a gain for Peters of 9,000 votes from the preliminary results.

"In light of the already unprecedented nature of this election — conducted largely by mail in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, it would be a grievous dereliction of this board’s duty to the people of Michigan not to ensure that the irregularities identified by the James Campaign are thoroughly investigated by a full audit before certifying Wayne County’s results," Cox and McDaniel wrote.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Friday an audit could not be completed prior to the certification of results because "election officials do not have legal access to the documents needed to complete audits until the certification."

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, a Republican, echoed those concerns when testifying Thursday before a joint legislative committee.

"If you did it before the canvass was complete, you're auditing unofficial results," Posthumus Lyons said. "Additionally if you audit before a recount has taken place, you're opening up very secure containers, and things that are really important to protecting and preserving the security of the election before a potential recount takes place.

"The order in which this all occurs I think is important as well," she said.

Still, Cox and McDaniel argued it was possible to investigate some claims made in the affidavits and unbalanced poll books in Wayne County while still complying with the Dec. 8 deadline for certification. The states are required to certify by this "safe harbor" day or invite court or congressional intervention.

"To simply gloss over those irregularities now without a thorough audit would only foster feelings of distrust among Michigan’s electorate," Cox and McDaniel wrote.

Republican state canvasser Norm Shinkle told The Detroit News Friday he was considering moving for an audit and/or a delay of the final certification, but couldn't make a decision until presented by the Michigan Bureau of Elections report on the certifications from 83 counties.

Shinkle said he wasn't convinced the Wayne County Board of Canvassers had successfully certified the election after GOP canvassers there attempted to rescind their affirmative votes after the 14-day deadline. The canvassers were unsuccessful in their attempt, Wayne County's legal counsel said.

"Now, I’m only one voice out of four," Shinkle said. "But if there’s evidence that we need more information, then we should ask for it.”

Wayne County's canvassers were told Tuesday that approximately 70% of Detroit's absentee vote counting boards were out of balance without explanation, potentially disqualifying them from a recount. The total plummeted for the city's in-person precincts, where 22% were out of balance and unexplained.

Elections officials said the out-of-balance poll books were off by a few hundred votes in a county where about 878,000 people voted. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump 51%-48% or by 154,000 votes in the unofficial but certified county results, a gain for Biden of 8,000 votes over the preliminary lead of 146,000 votes.

Affidavits filed in suits seeking to stop the Wayne County canvass, which was certified last week, alleged barriers to poll challengers and irregularities in the way ballots were handled at the TCF Center in Detroit. Elections officials have rebutted the claims, and a Wayne County judge and state Court of Appeals panel have agreed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com