Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory

Metro Detroit is expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Livingston, Lenawee and Monroe counties until 8 p.m.

The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow to accumulate with periods of high intensity snowfall.

The weather service advises motorists to drive with caution, warning of low visibility and slippery road conditions in areas that may see a mix of light rain and snow

A sharply defined rain and snow line is possible from near Lake St Clair to Detroit and Monroe, where temperature readings could hold in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

Cooler readings to the west and north allow for higher accumulation totals roughly along the U.S. 23 corridor to M-59 to Port Huron, the service said.

A winter weather message was also issued for Ingham, Calhoun and Jackson counties, including the cities of Lansing, Battle Creek, and Jackson until 7 p.m.

Jackson County may see 2 to 4 inches of snow with the most snow toward Brooklyn. Snowfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible across Calhoun and Ingham counties.