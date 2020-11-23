Missing Texas girl found with man in Michigan home

A 14-year-old girl from northwest Texas was found in Michigan on Sunday morning after she went missing for nine days.

The Michigan State Police SWAT team and other agencies found the girl in a home in Alden, in Antrim County in upper Lower Michigan, with an adult man. The identity of the girl is being withheld because she is a minor.

The girl was last seen walking from school in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 13. During the investigation, Lubbock police found material on the girl's electronic devices that implied she was "possibly enticed and eventually taken out of state."

"Detectives were able to identify that (the girl) was possibly located in Alden, Michigan, and changed her status to missing and endangered," according to a news release from Lubbock police.

Police said plans were underway to reunite her with her parents as an investigation continues.

The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services in Michigan, then taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The man that the girl was found with is being detained by authorities in Michigan.