Michigan could receive several hundred thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine next month

Pending regulatory approval, Michigan is slated to receive several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that will ship before the end of the year, health officials said Wednesday.

Pfizer expects it will make enough to vaccinate 3.2 million people by year's end with 6.4 million shots. The vaccine, which requires two doses administered between three and four weeks apart, has been submitted for Emergency Use Authorization and is expected to be reviewed by an FDA Advisory Committee on Dec. 10.

"At last word, the State of Michigan is slated to receive several hundred thousand doses of the 6.4 million doses Pfizer says it will ship before the end of the year, enough to vaccinate 3.2 million people," according to a statement by the Henry Ford Health System on Wednesday.

Shipments could be received by Henry Ford as early as Dec. 12, hospital officials said. Five of its hospitals are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December as two promising vaccines await approval, the one from Pfizer and another from Moderna.

Health care providers around the country are being challenged to receive, store and distribute the two vaccines, both of which require storage at below-freezing temperatures to maintain potency. The Moderna mRNA vaccine needs to be stored and transported at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. The Pfizer mRNA vaccine requires more extreme refrigeration at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Henry Ford was the only hospital system in Michigan chosen as a Phase 3 trial site for Moderna's vaccine study and "is one of the few health care organizations in the country that will be ready the moment one or both of these vaccines is approved," hospital officials said.

“We have been investigating these specialized refrigeration units needed to store these vaccines and preparing our facilities and operations since early summer,” said Ed Szandzik, vice president of pharmacy operations at Henry Ford Health System, in a statement.

Over the past few weeks, the hospital system began installing six specialized freezers. Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit will have two of each vaccine freezer. Henry Ford Wyandotte, Macomb, West Bloomfield and Allegiance Health in Jackson, will each have one of each kind of freezer. The five hospitals were approved as vaccine distribution sites by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Some freezer units have been back-ordered as states, local health departments and providers across the globe scramble to obtain them.

"Since we saw this potential need a few months back, we put in our order and made a concerted effort to be very proactive by securing these super freezers early on," Szandzik said.

The freezers are expected to be installed by Dec. 1, before the arrival of the first vaccine doses.

Moderna has indicated that it will also soon apply for Emergency Use Authorization and, if approved, the vaccine could be available in early January.

Moderna has said its vaccine was found to be 94.5% effective in initial results. Pfizer now says its shots are 95% effective after first reporting they were found to be 90% effective in initial results.

Pfizer and Moderna both have developed two-dose vaccines that would be the first vaccines ever to be based on mRNA, or messenger RNA technology.

With conventional vaccines, a piece of inactivated virus, called an antigen, is injected into the body, where it's recognized as a toxin or foreign body. That triggers the body's immune system to produce specific antibodies to fight the invader and prepare for the next time it encounters the pathogen.

With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, messenger RNA is injected into the body, where it enters the cells and provides instructions to make antigens. When the cell presents the antigens to the body's immune system, that triggers the production of T-cells and antibodies to fight the infection.

Michigan and other states have been tallying their capacity for ultra-cold storage and purchasing ultra-cold freezers in anticipation of a vaccine.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday they’ll probably have vaccines distributed in the state by Dec. 15.

Michigan health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said she's not aware of a specific date.

"We have heard as soon as mid-December. However, to my knowledge, there isn’t a vaccine approved for distribution yet, and that process takes two to four weeks," she said Tuesday.

It has not been determined how many immediate doses will be received by Henry Ford, officials said Wednesday.

Last week, the hospital system had 169 employees test positive for COVID-19 over one week, causing a "significant" strain on staff.

As of Monday, the hospital system has 84 COVID-19 patients in Detroit, 78 in Jackson, 180 in Macomb, 77 in West Bloomfield and 48 in Wyandotte, according to the state's records.

Pfizer expects to produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021 between its Kalamazoo manufacturing operation and a Puurs, Belgium, plant tagged to provide the European supply.

The New York-based company has designed and built specialized equipment including a 350-unit ultra-low-temperature "freezer farm" on its Kalamazoo campus to store the COVID-19 vaccine at -112 degrees Fahrenheit. The product will be packed in dry ice for shipping.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services has been working for months on a 63-page distribution plan to kick into action when and if a vaccine is approved. The plan covers training for health care professionals and pharmacies on issues like how to store and administer the vaccine.

The plan involves hundreds of partners — such as local health departments, hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and other retailers — and provides a three-phase approach to distribution.

During the first phase, Michigan would target the vaccine at the state's 143 hospitals and health systems for use on health care workers, followed by Michigan's health departments.

Local health departments will be able to hold off-site clinics to reach essential workers, such as utility and emergency preparedness staffers. Pharmacies will be able to reach and identify individuals over 65 years old who have underlying medical conditions and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Local health departments will also distribute the vaccine to pharmacies that don't receive shipments directly from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Phase 2 will occur when more doses become available and will focus on vaccinating essential workers, such as people who work in grocery stores and restaurants. Vaccines also will become available to vulnerable populations, such as people older than age 65, and those in communities likely to be hit hardest by the coronavirus.

During Phase 3, the vaccine becomes widely available through a range of providers from doctor's offices to retail pharmacies.

The state government's distribution plan outlines communications strategies, such as sending text messages to people telling them it's time to get their second dose. Michigan's health department also is collecting information from partners, such as pharmacies, on their ability to store the vaccines.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.