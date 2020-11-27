For some Metro Detroit shoppers, Black Friday's allure too hard to ignore

Stores, which closed their doors to shoppers on Thanksgiving in a break with recent tradition, opened as early as 5 a.m. Friday for anyone looking for curbside takeovers and stir-crazy deals.

Big box stores including Best Buy and Target had dozens of cars in the parking lots early Friday, but online shopping and curbside pick-up were more popular services.

Crowds this year, compared to the past three years, are much younger. Teens like Stephen Czyrka from Northville were out as early as 7 a.m. to browse the deals.

"I didn't really need anything but at Best Buy, the Amazon auto was a great deal. I also got a car mount and both were $40," said Czyrka, 16. "My friend bought three autos just to hand out as gifts. We were in and out because there's not a lot of people out and are headed to Target next."

Twelve Oaks was the earliest mall in the area to open at 7 a.m. Popular stores including American Eagle Outfitters, Arie, Zumiez, a Lululemon pop-up and the food court were packed with teens who said they didn't have much else to do over the holiday break.

"My friend and I came early to avoid the lines, crowds and just looking for some fun clothes," said Morgan Nimmo, 16, from Highland Park. "We got matching outfits from Hollister and sweatshirts from Arie. Luckily, we haven't had to wait long."

Despite deals at department stores such as Lord & Taylor, which was holding going-out-of-business sales, many shoppers walked out empty-handed.

Daniel Jones, general manager of Twelve Oaks Mall, said Black Friday activity is difficult to predict this year. He said that a majority of retailers have had deals available throughout the month to eliminate the traditional sense of urgency.

"Traditionally, traffic does start off lighter in the early morning hours, then progresses through the day," Jones said Friday. "It appears that many of the earlier shoppers are focused on specific stores, with a strategy to get in and accomplish their shopping early today."

Stores, apart from groceries, were closed Thursday due to the pandemic. Still, Meijer stores saw a handful of crowds before closing at 4 p.m.

"This pandemic might change Black Friday for years to come," Meijer manager James Cherman. "We'll see how this weekend goes."

Supporting small, Black-owned businesses

State leaders are asking Michigan residents to beat lines and avoid crowds by shopping at local small businesses on Black Friday and throughout the holiday shopping season.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is encouraging shopping, eating and traveling locally through a new “Support Local” campaign in order to make sure small businesses make it through the winter. One in five jobs in Michigan are in the retail industry, according to the Michigan Retailers Association.

Detroit vs Everybody kicked off Black Friday sales early with 50% off merchandise in the entire store, adding the pandemic has forced managers to become more strategic with lack of city foot traffic.

"In spite of the pandemic, we have still seen a lot of foot traffic at our flagship store and with that we want to still keep everyone safe and after finding out about the lockdown, we went ahead and started our Black Friday sale last Friday and we have saw amazing sales from it," said Ashley Michele, the store's social media manager.

Michele said they're more concerned about customer safety than this year's sales. The brand launched 'Everybody VS. COVID' apparel. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the brand's Black Friday sales had already surpassed last year.

"We're up 191%," Michele said. "People tell us the stories of how they can’t go home for Thanksgiving, or just missed a birthday or a graduation and so we are able to give that small piece of home back and I think that has allowed our audience to grow and we are looking forward to continuing that into 2021."

Spoiled Forever women's clothing boutique is depending on online shoppers to keep the business going after a tough quarter. The Southfield business opens at 10 a.m. Friday with 20-50% off merchandise before 2 p.m.

"COVID taught me how to be prepared for anything,” said owner Carla Cotton. “Before COVID, I would probably get 12 or 18 units of an item and after it sold, I would move onto another product. But after COVID hit, and we had to stay home, I ordered something we call 'stay at home sets' and I sold probably over 500 sets."

Inside malls

The malls have reduced occupancy by metering shoppers in and out, encouraging social-distancing and encouraging buying online and picking up in-store or curbside.

Many mall retailers have already rolled out Black Friday week and weekend sales and offers, straying from the traditional Thursday to Sunday deals, Twelve Oak's Jones said.

"People certainly have an appetite for shopping, but have more choices for ways to accomplish it," he said. "At Twelve Oaks Mall, we have designated a number of close parking spaces at each of the entrances for a curbside pickup option."

Malls have also launched Santa's Flight Academy, conducting visits with Santa by appointment only. Black Santa will make appearances at Twelve Oaks on Saturday and Sunday, and at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Wednesday and Thursday.

Great Lakes Crossing officials say November has been a busy month and expect the trend to continue through the weekend.

"People have been shopping earlier, so we don’t expect crowds to be as bad," said general manager Gary Neumann. "We added curbside pickup at all entries and people are loving the purchase online, pick up in-store options."

Apple Wick, assistant general manager at Macomb Mall, said comparing this year to any previous year is almost impossible with the pandemic affecting every aspect of American life.

"Retailers have been preparing for this weekend and season since reopening from the lockdown in June," Wick said. "Guests can expect to find retailers adhering to not only the state of Michigan mandates and CDC recommendations, but also that of their respective corporate guidelines and promoting a 'shop smart, shop safe' approach."

2020's impact on businesses

Black Friday has accounted for a significant chunk of annual sales for years, but that's become less the case as businesses pivot to online, said Steve Horwitz, an economics professor at Ball State University.

"Black Friday was on the way out before COVID, and COVID has probably accelerated that significantly," he said. "The large chains will likely survive this as they have the e-commerce infrastructure to meet demand, but smaller firms will find this year to be a real challenge unless they have prepared over the last few months by really getting better at providing online sales or various forms of delivery."

Most sales touted between 20-40% off at large retailers and malls. For individual items, there's some good deals to be found, Horwitz said.

"Some folks will do Black Friday no matter what, but firms will find themselves having to limit capacity (Walmart already is) and I suspect people will prefer to spend the time with family rather than risk getting sick out shopping," Horwitz said. "Plus retailers really want to be careful too – no one wants their Black Friday sale to be the source of the Black Plague."

Jon Vincent, co-founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com, said this year could force some businesses to close their doors indefinitely.

"Walmart, Target and big boxes all spent the last nine months devoting more to online marketing, perfecting curbside and dialing it in," Vincent said. "They don’t want to overwhelm distribution centers and pushing people to shop online without killing shipping companies so encouraging curbside pickup."

2020 compares to 2008 during the financial crisis and a lot of uncertainty, Vincent said.

"Businesses feel the pain and understand customers don't have the money to over-buy as usual," he said. "This year isn't the best of deals. They're not offering as steep of a discount this year. There are more single-item discounts. ... Retail needs to conserve capital and can’t afford to lose money on some deals they could have afforded to do so in the past."

There's no reason to shop in-store, Vincent added. If people opt-in, he says, "bring patience. You’re not gonna see people fighting over toasters but perhaps long, long lines."

