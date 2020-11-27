'Easy confidence' of snow in Metro Detroit next week; too early to say how much

Detroit — There will be snow — most likely — in Metro Detroit early next week after a dry, mild weekend, but it's too soon to say just how much.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Manion said Friday that a low pressure system will bring precipitation next week. It could start as early as Monday morning, and anything falling is likely to be a rain-snow mix.

Monday's temperature will reach only to the mid-30s. Overnight into Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall below the freezing point and snow is expected.

While there is "easy confidence" there will be a "measurable snow" next week in Metro Detroit, Manion said it's "too early to put a number down" on how much.

The uncertainty stems from two storms that are forecast to converge early Monday. How much snow and/or rain Michigan gets will depend on where that happens, but the weather service says there is "potential for a high impact winter storm" in southeast Michigan.

The low pressure system could stay in the area into Wednesday.

Weather conditions in the meantime are much more tame. Friday could see some drizzle, Manion said, but it and the rest of the weekend are mostly forecast to be mild, with highs in the mid-40s. The average high temperature for November in Detroit is 48.8.

The National Weather Service's seven-day forecast augurs Sunday as the last day of the seven to have a high above 40 degrees.