Up to 2 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit by Tuesday

The Detroit News

A low-pressure system is expected to bring snow into the region beginning Monday, a half-inch to start up to 2 inches by nightfall, then more through Tuesday;

Monday will see rain after 2 a.m. Monday then snow after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said, with a 90% chance of precipitaiton.

Expect more snow on Monday night with a low of 28; again, the chance of snow is 90%, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to fall below the freezing point on Tuesday night, then rise to 40 degrees Wednesday.

Temperatures next week will hover at the low to mid-40s.

► MORE:Follow the forecast here.