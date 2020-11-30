New COVID-19 outbreaks reported at schools in Grand Rapids, Michigan Tech and St. Clair County

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 35 new COVID-19 outbreaks in public schools primarily in western and northern parts of the state, marking a dramatic drop from figures for K-12 schools and universities last week.

The department's latest report is down from 53 new outbreaks last week, with the highest number of new outbreaks occurring among members of the Northern Michigan University's hockey team. There, ten cases have been linked to students. Among K-12 schools, the highest number of new outbreaks were reported by West Side Christian School in Grand Rapids. There, six cases have been reported.

Countywide, St. Clair had the most in new outbreaks with three cases at Capac Elementary School in Capac; four cases at Landmark Academy in Kimball and two cases at Port Huron High School.

The data come from COVID-19 school outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of the previous Thursday. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but might have shared exposure.

The latest report comes two week after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered a three-week pause of in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, along with restrictions on high school athletics and indoor dine-in service at restaurants, casinos and other businesses.

In addition to the new school outbreaks, there nearly 225 ongoing outbreaks, with the largest, 2081, off campus at Michigan State University.

The largest ongoing K-12 outbreak is linked to Rockford High School and Rockford Freshman Center, two separate buildings located on the same campus of Rockford Public Schools northeast of Grand Rapids. There, 52 cases have affected students and staff.

