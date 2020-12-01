Whitmer to address state's COVID-19 response

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address the state Tuesday on the state's pandemic response as the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to increase.

Whitmer will be joined by Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun for the press conference. It will be held a little more than a week before her three-week "pause" on in-person services at high schools, colleges and restaurants is set to expire.

►Watch live: The press conference will be carried with this story at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, the state reported an additional 10,428 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths over two days. The increase brought the state total to 360,449 confirmed cases and 9,134 deaths linked to the virus.

Michigan had the fourth-highest number of deaths in the nation in the last seven days, the fifth-highest number of cases and the seventh-highest hospitalization rate.

Meanwhile, drug companies are hoping for the imminent approvals of COVID-19 vaccines, including those produced by Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Five Henry Ford Health System hospitals are planning to distribute the Pfizer vaccine, pending approval, as early as Dec. 12.

More than 88% of Michigan's 24,000 inpatient hospital beds were filled as of Friday, according to data provided by 88% of hospital systems.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.