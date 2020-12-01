State to test sewage water for COVID-19 outbreaks in Metro Detroit

The state on Tuesday announced it will be sampling sewage water weekly in nine southeast Michigan ZIP codes to detect for coronavirus outbreaks.

The Great Lakes Water Authority and Michigan State University's College of Engineering are partnering with public health officials in Detroit, along with Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties for the pilot, funded with an $800,000 grant from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Health officials said monitoring wastewater can provide an early indication for the presence of the disease in the community, about one to two weeks before critical illnesses occur.

Dr. John Norton, director of energy and research for GLWA, said sewage detection has been a powerful tool in the past to address polio, tracking alcohol, illicit drug usage, which directs intervention policies for regions.

"Geographically, we'd be able to detect it within a few hours through the fecal matter before you would start to actually feel sick," said Norton, adding that not everyone gets tested for the virus, but "everyone poops and pees."

"Testing and reporting time on the medical side can be quite a few days worth of lag," he said. "This is a silly way of doing it, but the fact is since we can provide some advance notice to the public health community that’s very interesting and very potentially a very powerful tool."

The water authority's testing partnership with the university began in November 2017. Back then, officials said Tuesday, the team proved the hypothesis that untreated sewage coming from homes and businesses could help provide advance notice of virus outbreaks. Those outcomes have been published in two scientific journals, by Science Direct and the Journal of Applied Microbiology.

The new state grant allows the project to expanded virus detection to include COVID-19 and officials plan to immediately target nine critical ZIP Codes where the spread has been ongoing:

In Detroit - 48235 in northwest, 48210 in southwest, and 48205 on the east side

48076 in Southfield

48237 in Oak Park

48322 in West Bloomfield Twp.

48021 in Eastpointe

48310 in Sterling Heights

48044 in Macomb Township

For the analysis, researchers will collect about 50 gallons of sewage samples each week from the communities.

"What’s unique of our team here is that we’re not just collecting samples and testing, we’re also developing this model so that we can actually predict accurately," said Irene Xagoraraki, an associate professor who leads the MSU engineering research team.

Denise Fair, chief public health office for Detroit, said she's pleased that the city's positivity rating for COVID-19 is 8.2%, far below surrounding counties.

Fair said the pilot is a "groundbreaking" tool to address neighborhoods where the virus continues to trend upwards.

"The data, and science, drive our decision making," Fair said. "We can use this information to reach out to residents and businesses in those areas to reinforce our messaging with regard to testing, quarantine protocols, contact tracing, and even assistance for businesses who need help in developing a plan to operate while keeping their employees safe during this pandemic."

Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services launched broad tracking wastewater surveillance in 37 counties throughout Michigan, in both the upper and lower peninsulas. There are approximately 270 testing sites, which include wastewater treatment plants and congregate facilities, such as jails, long-term care centers, K-12 schools, universities, child care facilities and group homes.

The Detroit and southeast Michigan initiative specifically focuses on COVID-19 detection in the nine ZIP codes.

Another $267,000 in funding from the water authority will provide continuous monitoring of the three sewer interceptors that feed GLWA's Water Resource Recovery Facility in Detroit. These interceptors collect untreated wastewater from the city of Detroit, and large portions of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

"We use parameters that are routinely collected at the wastewater utility and we incorporate our measurements in order to create a model that really works and has been proven," Xagoraraki said. "Hopefully, this will continue for years to come."

