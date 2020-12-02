Coast Guard helicopter crew from Traverse City rescues man from Lake Huron
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A man who fell into Lake Huron on Saturday was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Traverse City was conducting training exercises when it was diverted to northern Lake Huron to rescue a man who was in the water, officials said.
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City posted a video of the rescue on its Facebook page Monday
The crew flew the man to Alpena County Regional Airport. From there, medics took the man to a hospital. His condition now, and where he was taken, is not known at this time.