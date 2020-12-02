State police investigate after photos from Mackinac Bridge posted to social media

Police are investigating after photos that were apparently shot from the top of Mackinac Bridge were posted to social media.

Michigan State Police said the person responsible for taking the photos could face felony charges for trespassing at a key transportation facility.

Officials believe someone climbed to the top of one of the bridge towers to take the photos.

"It is very troubling that someone would put their own life at risk, not to mention that of others, just for photos and thrills on our state's signature bridge," said Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba in a statement. "While the Michigan State Police continue their investigation, I have also asked the MDOT employees at the bridge to conduct a thorough review and implement measures to prevent future incursions."

After Mackinac Bridge authority staff became aware of the photos, they reviewed an incident from a morning in early November when an alarm was activated on the bridge.

Staff could not immediately determine how the alarm was activated at the time. However, another alarm was set off several hours later the same day and staff members saw someone leaving the bridge.

When local police arrived, the person could not be found.

"This is not a harmless stunt; it's inexcusably reckless," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Executive Secretary Kim Nowack.