Three more businesses lose liquor licenses for defying health orders

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor licenses of three more businesses Wednesday — adding to a growing list of establishments sanctioned for failing to heed public health orders related to the coronavirus.

The Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph, Chapz Roadhouse in the Montcalm County town of Lakeview, and the Rock House and Mine Shaft, a restaurant and bowling alley in Houghton, were cited for "multiple violations" of public heath orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.

Restaurant and bar owners are increasingly exasperated by public health orders, including a ban on indoor dining that will continue through at least Dec. 8. They say their businesses can't survive another lockdown, especially in the midst of what would normally be their busy holiday season.

The commission last week suspended liquor licenses held by Cory’s Restaurant Inc./Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo, Brew Works of Fremont and the Meeting Place LLC in Fenton.

“(T)he state has an obligation to protect the public health and welfare, and the emergency public health orders and the associated closures are needed to save lives." Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release announcing Wednesday's suspensions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Nov. 18 ordered a three-week "pause" on indoor service at bars and restaurants, and shuttered bowling alleys, theaters, casinos and other entertainment venues to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A Grand Rapids federal judge on Wednesday denied a request by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and some Michigan restaurant owners to immediately quash the state's ban on indoor dining. It was the second defeat in the group's quest to have the emergency orders thrown out in court.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations remain high statewide, with 6,955 new cases reported Wednesday and 81 deaths. Michigan has had 373,197 since the start of the pandemic in March, with 9, 405 deaths reported.

In a press release Wednesday, the commission said the establishments engaged in "multiple violations" of orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including providing in-person dining, failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons, and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

The three business are scheduled for a hearing before an administrative law judge on Dec. 11 to determine whether the suspensions should continue, or if other fines or penalties should be imposed.

