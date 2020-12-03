Another restaurant loses liquor license for COVID-19 violations

The Detroit News

Lansing — An Otsego County business is the latest to have its liquor license suspended by the state for violating emergency COVID-19 restrictions.

Moore Murphy Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Iron Pig Smokehouse, at 143 W. Main in Gaylord, was issued the suspension of its license and permits Wednesday by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The suspension includes the restaurant's Sunday sales and outdoor service permits.

The commission said the business allowed non-residential, in-person gatherings; provided in-person dining; failed to require face coverings for staff and customers, and failed to prohibit patrons from congregating, in violation of orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph, Chapz Roadhouse in the Montcalm County town of Lakeview, and the Rock House and Mine Shaft, a restaurant and bowling alley in Houghton, were cited this week for "multiple violations" of public heath orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The commission last week suspended liquor licenses held by Cory’s Restaurant Inc./Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo, Brew Works of Fremont and the Meeting Place LLC in Fenton.

Restaurant and bar owners are increasingly exasperated by public health orders, including a ban on indoor dining that will continue through at least Dec. 8. They say their businesses can't survive another lockdown, especially in the midst of what would normally be their busy holiday season.

State health director Robert Gordon defended the department's three-week closure of indoor dining at restaurants but said there's been no decision regarding an extension to the order, which was issued Nov. 15.

Michigan added 7,146 cases and 175 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.