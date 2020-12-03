Michigan adds 7,146 cases and 175 deaths related to COVID

Michigan added 7,146 cases and 175 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the deaths reported, 112 were identified during a delayed records review, the state said.

The new additions brings the state's total number cases of coronavirus to 380,343 with 9,580 deaths.

On Tuesday, Michigan surpassed its daily record for deaths reported with 190, although 30 were identified during a delayed records review, the state said. The previous record was 164 deaths on April 16, at the peak of the pandemic, a day that had no additional reviewed records added.

The record for daily cases reported was set on Nov. 20 with 9,779 cases.

Although the numbers of deaths reported due to the virus has steadily increased over recent weeks, fewer Black Michigan residents are getting and dying from COVID-19, according to a recent report from the Michigan Task Force on Racial Disparities. Among Black Michiganians, the number of cases between March and October dropped from 176 cases per million people per day to 59 cases per million people per day, according to the report issued during a Thursday press conference.

The state ranks sixth nationwide for the highest number of cases reported in the past seven days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It has the third-highest number of deaths over that time period, the sixth-highest death rate and the 20th-highest case rate.

Michigan also has the seventh-highest hospitalization rate as a percent of total beds and seventh-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU. More than 18.6% of available inpatient beds are filled with COVID-19 patients and state trends for hospitalizations for coronavirus continues to increase for the previous seven weeks, updated data from MDHHS states.

As of Wednesday, 3,862 adults positive with coronavirus are hospitalized, with 509 on ventilators and 773 in the ICU.

This week 221 new outbreaks were reported across the state, including 21 new retail-employee associated outbreaks, 19 office-setting outbreaks and 25 outbreaks related to construction.

Long term care facilities and K-12 schools reported the largest number of outbreaks with 47 coming from nursing facilities and assisted living and 32 from school settings.

The state reported 42,304 test administered on Tuesday with 36,729 coming back negative, giving the state a 13.18% rate. MDHHS stated case rates and the percentage of positive cases are decreasing in the most recent 7 days.

As the state considers 165,269 people recovered from the virus as of Nov. 25, state officials are anticipating vaccines as soon as drug makers report encouraging results in trials.

Moderna Inc. said Monday it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

AstraZeneca said late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals.

Pending regulatory approval, Michigan is slated to receive several hundred thousand doses of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that will ship before the end of the year, health officials have said.

Shipments could be received by Henry Ford as early as Dec. 12, hospital officials said. Five of its hospitals are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December.

Staff reporter Sarah Rahal contributed to this story.