UM hires firm to reform culture around sexual misconduct

The University of Michigan on Thursday said it hired an expert consulting firm to help assess and change the culture of sexual misconduct surrounding numerous accused faculty members including former Provost Martin Philbert.

President Mark Schlissel announced the hiring of Guidepost Solutions at the start of the meeting.

"This is an important next step that will help to keep the university on track with implementing the critically important recommendations contained in the WilmerHale report," he said. "Having the outside perspective and experience of the Guidepost team will help us move these matters through our processes to completion."

Guidepost Solutions will help the university create "meaningful policy reform and cultural change at UM," said Board Chair Denise Ilitch.

"We recognize that outside accountability and perspective is critical in identifying and creating meaningful policy and cultural reform," Ilitch said. "The hiring of Guidepost will provide us with experts – independent from the university – who will help this institution do better than it has in the past and better than it could do on its own."

In fall 2019, Michigan State University was poised to hire a consulting firm to conduct an independent investigation into the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Guidepost Solutions was the firm favored by victims of the abuse. But MSU board members ultimately looked to another firm, couldn't agree on the scope of the work and eventually scuttled the idea and hired no one.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to accuse Nassar of sexual assault at MSU, called the move important and hopeful.

"My hope is that in the coming months and years, UM Board of Regents will stay committed to the type of cultural and policy change, the type of outside transparency and accountability that is necessary for a university, and UM will eventually become the standard for how this will be handled," Denhollander said.

The move comes weeks after UM announced a $9.25 million settlement to eight women allegedly victimized by Philbert, formerly the second-highest ranking UM official.

It also comes after a July report by the WilmerHale law firm that found numerous allegations of sexual harassment and multiple sexual relationships within the UM community for most of Philbert's tenure as a professor and administrator. The report alleged Philbert sexually harassed staff and graduate students, made sexual comments and comments about women's bodies, insisted on hugs and engaged in sexual relationships with several women on staff.

The 94-page report made numerous recommendations to the university, and the Board of Regents apologized for Philbert's behavior, acknowledged its failure and vowed to hire outside experts to assist the university to "create a culture where reports will be heard and lead to appropriate action."

"In reviewing what happened with our former Provost, and the lives he altered forever, the WilmerHale law firm provided recommendations on steps the university should take to make sure nothing like what happened ever happens again," Ilitich said. "The recommendations must be followed. Our standards must be established at the highest level. That’s why we are accepting counsel from those with the most relevant experience and perspective so that this time of change is as effective as possible."

UM also has coped recently with other allegations of sexual misconduct among high-profile faculty members, including former music professor David Daniels, a renowned opera singer, and former violin professor Stephen Shipps, who was recently charged with two counts of transporting a minor girl across state lines to engage in sexual conduct.

It is also in the midst of litigation resulting from hundreds of allegations of sexual abuse by former students and athletes against the late sports doctor Robert Anderson, who worked at the university from the 1960s until 2003.

"We must now begin to create a culture where reports will be heard, and action taken without fear of retaliation," Ilitch said. "To be clear – sexual misconduct will not be tolerated."

