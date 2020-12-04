Michigan reports nearly 8,700 coronavirus cases, 81 more deaths

Michigan on Friday reported 8,689 new cases and 81 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Friday's additions bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 389,032 and deaths to 9,661, according to tracking by the state.

The state has averaged nearly 84 daily cases per 100,000 people in the last week — the 10th highest rate in the country, according to ranking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan surpassed its daily record for COVID deaths on Tuesday with 190, though that figure included 30 identified during a vital records review, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The record for daily cases reported was set on Nov. 20 with 9,779 cases.

Sixteen percent of diagnostic COVID tests run in the state in the past week are coming back positive, according to state data. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

About 4,150 adults were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including more than 840 in critical care and 502 on ventilators, according to state data. That's compared with 2,199 COVID inpatients and 470 in intensive care a month ago on Nov. 4.

The state was tracking at least 969 active outbreaks as of last week. Top categories for outbreaks continue to be long-term care settings (such as nursing homes), manufacturing and construction sites and schools.

mburke@detroitnews.com