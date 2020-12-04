Monroe County boat storage facility goes up in flames

A boat storage facility at the Toledo Beach Marina in Monroe County is up in flames Friday morning, in what appears to be a "fully involved" fire.

LaSalle Township Volunteer Fire Department could not immediately be reached.

The circumstances of the fire are not immediately available.

A Toledo TV news report says the 911 call came in about 6:35 a.m. No serious injuries have yet been reported.

As of 8:30 a.m. crews were still battling the blaze, and requesting additional personnel from emergency dispatchers. Crews were fighting the fire with hand-held water lines.

By 9:15 a.m., help had arrived in the form of equipment and personnel, according to the dispatch audio.

Chuck Hutchins is a 43-year veteran of the Toledo Beach Marina, and works in sales at nearby Reed Yacht Sales.

He watched Friday's fire with "crossed fingers" that it would be extinguished soon.

Reed has "a whole fleet of new boats," about 20 of them, in a facility two buildings over from the fire, Hutchins said.

"This is not over in the least," Hutchins said in the 9 a.m. hour. "This could be a lot worse."

As he looked out his window, Hutchins said he saw numerous firefighters at the scene, some from as far as Milan.

Dispatchers had put out an "all units" call to Monroe County fire departments for additional equipment, such as tankers. The call will go out to Lenawee County as well, according to radio dispatches.

Toledo Beach Marina could not immediately be reached. The marina is south of the city of Monroe, about 10 miles north of the Ohio-Michigan border.