Michigan sets daily record with 193 COVID-19 deaths but most from records review

Michigan on Saturday reported 193 additional deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus, surpassing the previous record of 190 set Tuesday.

Saturday's deaths include 145 identified during a vital records review. Tuesday's total included 30 deaths identified during a review, according to state data.

The state reported 6,004 new confirmed cases on Saturday. The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 395,036 and deaths to 9,854, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan reported a total of 45,015 new cases this week. It reported 47,316 new cases last week and established the weekly record of 50,892 cases two weeks ago.

The state was averaging nearly 84 daily cases per 100,000 people in the last week — the 10th highest rate in the country, according to ranking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sixteen percent of diagnostic COVID tests run in the state in the past week are coming back positive, according to state data. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Of the state's COVID patients, 2,585 are in intensive care units and ICU beds are at 81% capacity, according to state data from Friday. There are 1,552 patients on ventilators.

As of Friday, 4,113 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. That's compared with 2,199 COVID inpatients on Nov. 4.

The state was tracking at least 969 active outbreaks as of last week. Top categories for outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, including nursing homes as well as manufacturing and construction sites and schools.

On Monday, 221 new outbreaks were reported across the state, including 21 new retail-employee associated outbreaks, 19 office-setting outbreaks and 25 outbreaks related to construction.

Long term care facilities and K-12 schools reported the largest number of outbreaks with 47 coming from nursing facilities and assisted living and 32 from school settings.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new restrictions in November limiting gatherings at high schools, colleges and restaurants to combat what she described as the "worst moment" yet in the pandemic.

The policies temporarily halt in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, indoor dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and high school athletics as well as close some businesses, including movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos.

Whitmer, during a Thursday afternoon news conference, said that the activity around Thanksgiving was "concerning" and she expects the upcoming Christmas holiday will create even more potential for virus spread.

The governor said that the state intends to get "a few more days of information under our belts" before making a decision on "if we have to make some extensions of the current pause in some realms."

"That is sadly possible because of the sheer volume of COVID," Whitmer said.

As the state considers 165,269 people recovered from the virus as of Nov. 25, state officials are anticipating vaccines as soon as drug makers report encouraging results in trials.

