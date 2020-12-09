Donate now for Detroit News Cheer for Charity

It's time to support the cause dearest to your heart by putting up some cash!

Five nonprofits need help in their bid to win more than $20,000 in this year's Detroit News holiday contest.

The groups have moved on to The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity's second round, which kicks off at noon Wednesday and runs through noon Dec. 23. They received the most votes from readers in the contest's first round.

In this round, the finalists are challenged to raise the most money and the winner receives the $20,000 grand prize. They also keep the money they raise in the contest.

Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts.

For more information on how to participate, visit Detroitnews.com/holidaycheer20.

This year's finalists are:

Known as the charity that works to give every child a Christmas, theOld Newsboys Goodfellow Fund of Detroit is an iconic Detroit nonprofit that’s been around from more than a century.

"The mission that we have been committed to for the past 106 years is 'No kiddie without a Christmas,'" said Sari Klok-Schneider, the nonprofit's executive director.

This year, the Goodfellows estimates it will distribute about 30,000 Christmas packages to needy children. The boxes contain clothes, dental kits, books and toys.

James J. Brady, who was director of the Internal Revenue Service in Detroit, started the charity in 1914 after seeing a cartoon of a forlorn child in The Detroit News.

Its largest fundraiser is the Detroit Goodfellows Sales Day, when its volunteers take to Metro Detroit's streets the Monday after Thanksgiving to sell special editions of The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press.

Klok-Schneider said if the group wins the Cheer for Charity contest, it will use the prize to buy items for next year's Christmas gift bundles for children.

"We would make them bigger and better," she said. "Every year, we try to improve them in terms of what we give the kids."

The Howell Nature Center is the place police and people turn to when they come across wounded wild animals.

But it also offers outdoor education and recreation programs, children's summer camps, a wildlife rehabilitation clinic and a teaching zoo on its 230 acres of woods and wetlands located around Pleasant Lake in Livingston County.

"Our mission is to teach people how to be faithful caretakers of each other and the world around them," Elizabeth Schultz, the center's manager of community engagement and programs. "That's at the nucleus of all of our programs."

Schultz said the number of patients at its wildlife rehabilitation clinic rises every year. Most cases are animals injured in interactions with humans, such as an attack by a pet or being hit by a car.

"We've had a record-breaking year every year," she said. "So far this year, (we've) already treated 4,200 and it's not even over yet."

Schultz said the center plans to use the money raised through the Holiday Cheer for Charity contest to helping fund its wildlife clinic's operations.

"Not only do we have our patients, but we have more than 70 permanent resident animals in our park and it will help us take care of them, too."

Melanie Richards, director of the Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center, said the group's mission is essentially to "give children who have suffered abuse back their childhoods" in Michigan's most populous county.

"We're the only children's advocacy center in Wayne County, but a lot of people don't know what we do," she said. "We help families get on a path to healing and hope. We're just trying to support them."

Based in Detroit, the center serves children in Wayne County and up to 17 years old who are suspected victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect or other forms of psychological trauma.

As part of The Guidance Center, a nonprofit that works to strengthen families and change lives, Kids-Talk Children's Advocacy Center operates out of two locations, one in Detroit and another in Southgate.

Last year, the Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center provided service to nearly 2,200 children.

If it wins the grand prize, the center will use the money to continue its efforts, Richards said. Most of the center's funding comes from grants and private donors.

"The number of children who need services from us is growing every year," she said. "We want to serve as many children as we can and support them so they can heal."

Old MacDonald has turned his farm into a classroom at Maybury Farm in Northville.

The more than 100-year-old working farm has 85 acres of farmland and forest with more than 100 animals, gardens, a playground and general store that are all geared toward teaching children about the sources of their food through educational tours, summer camps and classes.

"We're all about education children in the greater Detroit area about farm animals, and letting them know where people's food comes from," said Diana Wallace, the nonprofit's executive director.

If Maybury Farm wins the competition, then the nonprofit could use the prize to improve the farm or offer more scholarships for next year's summer camp, Wallace said.

"We'd like to purchase some additional animals," she said. "We'd also like to use some of the money to give more camp scholarships to kids who can't afford it. Basically, we would use it to further our educational programs."

One of the nation's leading long-term mental health facilities, the Rose Hill Center in Holly offers psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation services for adults.

"The folks who come to us are struggling with mental health concerns and have decided that Rose Hill is the place where they would benefit the most from our services," said Dennis Howie, the center's director of development.

Located on 400 acres, the center offers residential mental health services, including group therapy. In addition, it has work programs on its farm, in its greenhouse or butterfly house for residents.

Howie said the money raised through the contest will be used to help the center develop more programs aimed at helping residents socialize with others, a key part of their recovery.

"It's not like a mental health hospital. Ultimately, our objective is to help our residents... achieve their highest level of independence so that when they leave they can continue a life they find rewarding."

There is a $10 minimum for any donations made. Find out more at Detroitnews.com/holidaycheer20.

