Drugs found in groin area of man being admitted into Manistee Co. jail

A Muskegon man who hid baggies of suspected methamphetamine in his groin area is facing charges after sheriff's deputies found them while admitting him into jail, state police said.

Darryl Deshawn Hunt, 19, was charged Friday in 85th District Court in Manistee with a count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, a count of possession of less than 25 grams of a narcotics or cocaine and a count of being a prisoner possessing contraband. All three are felonies.

A judge set his bond at $20,000 and scheduled his next court date for next week Wednesday.

If convicted, then he faces up to 20 years in prison for the methamphetamine charge, up to four years for the possession charge and up to five years for the possessing contraband charge.

Michigan State Police said troopers arrested Hunt last week Thursday after a traffic stop on 11th Street near Maple road in Manistee. Troopers stopped the vehicle Hunt was in at about 10:47 p.m. because it was impeding traffic. The vehicle appeared to be in gear, but sat in the middle of the roadway, according to authorities.

The vehicle's driver shifted into park as the troopers approached it in their patrol car. They spoke to the vehicle's driver, a 17-year-old Muskegon female, and her two passengers. An 18-year-old Muskegon woman was in the front seat and Hunt was lying down in the back seat, police said.

Troopers asked the three what they were doing and each gave conflicting answers. They say they searched the vehicle's occupants and found cocaine on Hunt's person. They arrested him and let the driver and other passenger go.

State police then took Hunt to the Manistee County Jail. Deputies asked Hunt if he had any additional drugs on him and he denied the charges for which he was arrested and told them he did not have any drugs in his possession.

Deputies searched Hunt and found multiple baggies containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine hidden in his groin area, officials said.

