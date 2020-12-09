Watch for the Northern Lights in Michigan through Friday

The Detroit News

Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you may see the Northern Lights in Michigan thanks to some disruptive space weather.

A geomagnetic storm watch anticipates a coronal mass ejection, or CME, that will impact Earth on Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center says.

That's space weather language for a solar storm that can send particles hurtling through space into the Earth's atmosphere. Electrons collide with the "upper reaches" of the atmosphere, producing an aurora, in this case, the Northern Lights.

The NOAA's Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect through Friday.

The center warns that there may be only "minutes to hours notice" that an event is imminent. The center says "peak storming" is likely to occur early Thursday and "begin to settle from there with storming likely to occur early Friday."

According to the University of Alaska Aurora Forecast: "The best time to watch for aurora is the three or four hours around midnight, but aurora occurs throughout the night."

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the group Missouri Storm Chasers reported most of central Canada and the northernmost parts of the United States, including Michigan, were within viewing range.

If the conditions are right, you won't have to be in position to see it directly overhead because it can be seen from as far as 621 miles away, NOAA says.

You won't see much space weather outside of the arctic regions, the "only way for most people to actually experience space weather," NOAA says.