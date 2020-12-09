Shooting on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township closes freeway at Huron; suspect sought

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County that damaged a car Wednesday.

Troopers from the Brighton Post responded to the incident reported about 4:10 p.m. on the freeway's eastbound lanes about a mile east of Huron Road in Ypsilanti Township, the agency said on Twitter.

"An individual fired an unknown weapon at another vehicle striking the driver’s rear door twice," the post said. "No injuries occurred as a result of the shooting."

The suspect is believed to have continued east in a medium-blue four-door Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a gray “D” resembling the Detroit Tigers emblem on the tailgate, state police said. Other details were not available.

Troopers and detectives along with K-9 units remain on scene. Part of the freeway will be shut as the investigation continues. The Michigan Department of Transportation reports all lanes after Exit 183 are closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051.

Wednesday's shooting follows a string of other gunfire incidents recently on regional roads.

On Friday, an alleged shootout on I-94 in east Detroit damaged a car, MSP reported.

A driver told authorities another motorist fired at her car Nov. 29 on the Southfield Freeway following an earlier crash. The suspect has been charged.

The freeway was the site of another shooting two weeks earlier and one in October.

Last month, a man told investigators his window was shot out while driving on Interstate 96 in west Detroit.