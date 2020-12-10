FDA panel expected to decide Pfizer vaccine's fate by end of Thursday

A panel of expert advisers is expected to decide by the end of Thursday whether the federal Food and Drug Administration should approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. for use in the United States.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee — chaired by Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan — is meeting throughout the day to determine if the vaccine developed by Pfizer with German drug maker BioNTech should be granted emergency use authorization.

The FDA uses emergency use authorization to approve treatments that haven't yet gone through its full vetting process but may be the only way to save lives.

The FDA isn't required to follow the committee's recommendations, but it usually does. Pending a positive recommendation, the FDA could grant authorization within days, with the first doses shipped as early as next week.

The committee will base its recommendation on a review of the data from Phase 3 clinical trials, and after discussing issues such as how authorization would effect ongoing clinical trials.

"Following discussion of these items we will have a single question for the committee to vote on," Doran Fink, deputy director-clinical with the FDA's Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications, said in Thursday morning remarks to the committee.

"The question is based on the totality of scientific information available: Do the benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outweigh its risks for individuals 16 years of age and older?"

Authorization by the FDA would trigger a feverish effort across the U.S. to quickly deliver the potentially life-saving medicine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been working for months on a plan to quickly distribute the Pfizer vaccine and another developed by Moderna as soon as they're green-lighted by the federal agency.

The Moderna vaccine, which was in clinical trials at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, was submitted for FDA approval 10 day's after the Pfizer vaccine, and is scheduled for review by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 17.

Under guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first doses will go to health care workers, emergency responders and nursing home residents.

The federal government has allocated an initial 84,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 173,600 of Moderna's first doses to Michigan, state Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said, noting that the numbers are subject to change. Both are two-dose vaccines.

The first shots will go to a small number of hospitals that have been "pre-positioned" to accept the state's first shipments. The hospitals include Beaumont Hospital in Troy; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus; University of Michigan Health System; Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids; and Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland, according to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.

The Department of Health and Human Services wouldn't confirm which hospitals are pre-positioned to receive the vaccines or provide other details "due to concerns about security as well as the fact this information is continually changing as we receive additional information from the federal government and additional sites are enrolled to receive the vaccine," Sutfin said.

"There are about 300 sites that have signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccine and they are located all across Michigan. We can say that within two weeks of the vaccine being shipped to Michigan, all hospitals and health departments across the state will receive a shipment," Sutfin added.

