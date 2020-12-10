Hillsdale man gets 30 years for selling carfentanil, burning man's body

A Hillsdale County man sentenced to 30 years for selling a man the synthetic opioid that killed him, then burning his body, will have to wait until his time is served in a 2018 dog-fighting case before starting his new term, the feds said Thursday.

Damiane Buehrer, 43, had pleaded guilty in July to selling a batch of carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, to a Hillsdale County man named Tyler Herendeen, who was 30.

Herendeen died.

Then, in the early evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 11, firefighters responded to a "fully engulfed" Ford Escape on Voorhies Road.

They found Herendeen's burned body in the trunk area. He was burned so badly he had to be identified with dental records.

Herendeen's cause of death was ingestion of carfentanil, which he feds describe as an "extremely toxic" synthetic opioid.

Feds say Buehrer also admitted to burning Herendeen's body.

Herendeen, the feds say, was a veteran of the Afghanistan war and had been honorably discharged from the Michigan National Guard.

Det. Sgt. David Stamler of the Michigan State Police Jackson Post said in a statement that “after many years of destructive behavior, Damiane Buehrer will no longer be a danger to the Hillsdale community."

In October 2018, Buehrer pleaded guilty to federal dogfighting charges and was sentenced to 46 years in prison. He has to complete that time before serving the 30 years.