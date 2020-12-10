Winter weather watch in effect for portions of Michigan through Sunday

The Detroit News

A winter storm watch is in effect for northern, central and west-central Michigan beginning Friday.

In southeast Michigan, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued through Thursday night.

Snow accumulations of 5-9 inches are possible in northern Michigan through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

Wind gusts are estimated as high as 35 mph.

Areas under the watch include Alpena, Gaylord, Manistee, Wexford, Roscommon, Gladwin and Oscoda. Cities include Alpena, Mio, Harrisville, Tawas City, Manistee, Cadillac, Lake City, Houghton Lake, West Branch, Gladwin and Standish.

The first round of heavy snow is expected beginnng Friday evening and continuing through early Sunday, the weather service said.

In mid-Michigan, a winter storm watch begins Friday evening and lasts through Saturday evening. Heavy, wet snow with accumulations of 5-8 inches are possible, the weather service said.

Areas under the watch include Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties.

Travel may be harzardous, with slippery roads and low visibility. Scattered power outages are possible.

Metro Detroit and the counties of Midland, Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawasee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair are affected by the hazardous weather outlook. The areas also could see patchy fog, including in Monroe County due to Lake Erie.

From Friday night through Wednesday, a low pressure system will track through MIchigan, bringing rain over southeast Michigan.